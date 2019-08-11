Hopes raised for endangered hen harriers with bumper breeding season

Dozens of hen harrier chicks have been successfully reared in England this year in what has been a “record” breeding season for the threatened bird. There were a total of 15 nests, with 15 successful breeding pairs and 47 chicks, outdoing the previous recorded best for England in 2006 of 46 birds, government conservation agency Natural England said. Tony Juniper, the agency’s chairman welcomed the “better breeding season” but warned hen harrier numbers were still far from where they should be, with the birds of prey victims of illegal persecution. Over the last two years, 81 chicks have been raised to fledging, outstripping the total for the previous five years combined, the figures show.

Young hen harriers are tagged so experts can follow their progress Credit: Natural England/PA

Chicks have also hatched in a wider variety of areas this year, including in Northumberland, Yorkshire Dales, Nidderdale, Derbyshire and Lancashire. It marks an improvement from a low point just a few years ago, when there were no successful nests or fledged chicks in 2013, raising fears the bird was becoming extinct as a breeding species in England. Hen harriers are England’s most threatened bird of prey, as their food source of red grouse chicks to feed their young brings them into conflict with commercial shooting estates. Many of this year’s chicks have been fitted with satellite tags, which will allow Natural England to monitor what happens to the birds. A study released by the agency earlier this year analysing satellite tagging data found young hen harriers suffer abnormally high death rates with illegal killing the most likely cause. But this year’s breeding season saw 11 successful nests on grouse moors, the figures released ahead of the start of the grouse shooting season show. Diversionary feeding, in which alternative food is provided for the harriers to prevent them preying on grouse chicks, was employed at six nests. This year also saw the first trial “brood management scheme” at one nest, in which harrier chicks were removed from their nest to prevent predation of grouse and released back into the area once they could fend for themselves. The use of brood management has been welcomed by moorland managers as a “vitally important” part of the efforts to bring back the hen harrier. But it has been challenged by the RSPB as “the wrong tool” , with the wildlife charity saying the first step in hen harrier recovery should be the ending of illegal persecution. Despite the successes, three nests in Northumberland failed, with two washed out by bad weather and one lost to predators.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.