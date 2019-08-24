- ITV Report
Boris Johnson will not want go down in history as 'Mr No Deal' Brexit, says Donald Tusk
Donald Tusk says he hopes Boris Johnson will not want to go down in history as Mr 'No Deal' over Brexit, as the European Council President said he was willing to cooperate with the UK but "one thing I will not cooperate on is No Deal".
Speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, the President of the European Council said he will be meeting Mr Johnson on Sunday to discuss Brexit.
Mr Johnson currently says the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31 regardless whether a deal has been agree or not.
"The EU was always open to cooperation; when David Cameron wanted to avoid Brexit; when Theresa May wanted to avoid a no deal Brexit and we will also be ready now to hold serious talks with Prime Minister Johnson," Mr Tusk said.
"The one thing I will no cooperate on is no deal. I still hope Prime Minister Johnson will not want to go down in history as 'Mr No Deal'. We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states, including Ireland."
Prior to the summit, Mr Johnson offered a positive outlook for the country's future prior to meeting other world leaders.
"Some think Britain’s best days are behind us. To those people I say: you are gravely mistaken," the prime minister said.
Leaders from around the world are meeting in Biarritz to discuss a variety of issues.
"This is another G7 summit which will be a difficult test of the unity and solidarity of the Free World and it's leaders.
"There is still no certainty that the group will be able to find common solutions and the the the global challenges today are really serious. Or whether to focus on senseless disputes among each other. "The last years have shown it is increasingly difficult for all of us to find common language when the world needs our cooperation more, not less. This may be the last moment to restore our political community.