Boris Johnson will not want go down in history as 'Mr No Deal' Brexit, says Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk says he hopes Boris Johnson will not want to go down in history as Mr 'No Deal' over Brexit, as the European Council President said he was willing to cooperate with the UK but "one thing I will not cooperate on is No Deal".

Speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, the President of the European Council said he will be meeting Mr Johnson on Sunday to discuss Brexit.

Mr Johnson currently says the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31 regardless whether a deal has been agree or not.

"The EU was always open to cooperation; when David Cameron wanted to avoid Brexit; when Theresa May wanted to avoid a no deal Brexit and we will also be ready now to hold serious talks with Prime Minister Johnson," Mr Tusk said.

"The one thing I will no cooperate on is no deal. I still hope Prime Minister Johnson will not want to go down in history as 'Mr No Deal'. We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states, including Ireland."

Prior to the summit, Mr Johnson offered a positive outlook for the country's future prior to meeting other world leaders.

"Some think Britain’s best days are behind us. To those people I say: you are gravely mistaken," the prime minister said.