Google says hackers have been putting ‘monitoring implants’ in iPhones for years

Hackers have been using compromised websites to install “monitoring implants” in iPhones for years, according to researchers at Google.

The malicious software gathers users’ images, contacts and other information.

Ian Beer, from Google’s Project Zero, said in a blog post that the hacked sites had received thousands of visitors each week.

Mr Beer said: “There was no target discrimination; simply visiting the hacked site was enough for the exploit server to attack your device, and if it was successful, to install a monitoring implant.”

Project Zero is the technology company’s team for examining new security vulnerabilities.

Mr Beer said most of the security flaws were found within Safari, the default web browser on Apple devices.