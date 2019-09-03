Apprenticeships better than university, majority of parents claim

The majority of parents believe that getting an apprenticeship gives youngsters a better chance of securing a good job than going to university, according to a poll.

Just over half of mothers and fathers say they would encourage their child to become an apprentice rather than applying for a degree course, it suggests.

The survey, commissioned the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) also found that while many parents know nothing about the government’s new T-levels, once told about them they are optimistic that the qualifications will help prepare young people for the workplace.

T-levels are new technical courses – the equivalent to A-levels – that are due to be rolled out in England from next year.