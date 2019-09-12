William and Kate work with director Richard Curtis on mental health project

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working on a mental health project with Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

William, Kate and the Duke of Sussex launched their Heads Together initiative in 2016 – which encouraged people to talk about their psychological problems or provide a sympathetic ear to someone in need.

Now it is understood the Cambridges are contributing to a project Curtis is working on, but details have yet to be announced.

Curtis, co-founder of Comic Relief, spoke in 2017 about his grief following his sister’s suicide “after years of battles”.