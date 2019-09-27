- ITV Report
Harry explodes landmine in Angola as he retraces steps of late mother, Diana
Prince Harry is retracing the steps his late mother, Diana, took through Angolan minefields.
The Duke of Sussex donned body armour and a protective visor in scenes reminiscent of his mother the Princess of Wales to walk through a partially cleared minefield.
Harry exploded a mine before making a speech, praising the clearing efforts by the Halo Trust as helping the community to "find peace".
He said: "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.
"Additionally, we can protect the diverse and unique wildlife that relies on the beautiful Kuito river that I slept beside last night.
"That river and those wildlife are your natural assets and, if looked after, will bring you unlimited opportunities in the conservation-led economy."
He went on to say: "Later today I will visit Huambo to see the place where my mother walked through a minefield in 1997. Once heavily mined, the second city of Angola is now safe.
"With the right international support, this land around us here can also be like Huambo. A land free, diverse and dynamic, a thriving community, connected to and benefiting from all that it has to offer."
Near the south-eastern town of Dirico, the duke walked into an area that was once an artillery base for anti-government forces who had mined the position in 2000 before retreating.
The dusty scrubland was marked with red warning signs showing the skull and crossbones, with the Portuguese words "Perigo Minas!" and the English translation below - danger mines.
Jose Antonio, a regional manager for the landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, took Harry onto the site where his staff have been working since August to make it safe, and he hopes they can complete their painstaking clearance by the end of October.
Like all those visiting the Trust's site, Harry had been given a safety briefing and told not stray of the cleared lanes, touch anything or run.
He watched as a mine clearance worker used a metal detector to search for the mostly anti-personnel mines buried in ground.
If one is discovered staff are trained to move back and carefully remove the soil as they move forward until they reach the munition.
The duke walked through an area of the site looking at the marked off areas which potentially could contain landmines.
An anti-personnel mine had been discovered earlier and Harry was asked to set it off with a controlled explosion to safely destroy the decades-old weapon.