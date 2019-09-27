Harry explodes landmine in Angola as he retraces steps of late mother, Diana

Prince Harry is retracing the steps his late mother, Diana, took through Angolan minefields.

The Duke of Sussex donned body armour and a protective visor in scenes reminiscent of his mother the Princess of Wales to walk through a partially cleared minefield.

Harry exploded a mine before making a speech, praising the clearing efforts by the Halo Trust as helping the community to "find peace".

He said: "Landmines are an unhealed scar of war. By clearing the landmines we can help this community find peace, and with peace comes opportunity.

"Additionally, we can protect the diverse and unique wildlife that relies on the beautiful Kuito river that I slept beside last night.

"That river and those wildlife are your natural assets and, if looked after, will bring you unlimited opportunities in the conservation-led economy."