‘Woefully poor NHS equipment leading to lung cancer delays’

Patients with lung cancer – the disease that killed former Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell – are at the mercy of “woefully poor” NHS equipment, according to a new report.

The study, from the UK Lung Cancer Coalition (UKLCC), said there are not enough scanners or staff to operate them, putting the NHS far behind other European countries, including France, Germany and Spain.

Experts behind the study also said a simple admin job could double the number of patients treated quickly but local cancer networks are struggling to fund the position.

As part of the report, former national cancer tsar Professor Sir Mike Richards was interviewed.

He said patients suffer delays in getting diagnosed and subsequent treatment due to NHS problems.

He said: “Our diagnostic capacity is woefully poor.

“CT scanning rates, for instance, are much lower than those in France, Germany or Spain.”