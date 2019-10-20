Harry & Meghan: An African Journey: The causes the royal couple care deeply about

Harry and Meghan, with son Archie, meet Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town. Credit: AP

In an ITV documentary filmed on their recent tour of Africa, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby exclusive access as the couple carried out their charity work, and spoke about the pressure they face as a family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny. In Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry revealed his grief for his mother Diana is still a "wound that festers", with every click and flash of a camera in the public eye instantly giving him "the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best". His wife, Meghan, also spoke about struggling to cope with the media attention she has faced over the last year, saying it has been “a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes” . Harry and Meghan also talked to Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about. Here are the charities featured in the programme that Harry and Meghan visited as part of their tour:

The HALO Trust, Angola

Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Angola during a visit to see the work of the HALO Trust Credit: AP

For over 30 years, The HALO Trust has been working to save lives and help war-torn countries recover by removing landmines and dangerous explosives. Angola is one of the world’s most-mined countries and the Duke of Sussex recently launched the Landmine Free 2025 campaign. In June this year, the Duke welcomed Angola’s funding in de-mining and the positive impact. He has been a strong advocate for eliminating the threat posed by landmines to some of the most vulnerable people around the world and continuing the work undertaken by Diana, Princess of Wales. HALO recently launched a new UK Aid Match campaign called ‘Breaking Boundaries’ to conduct mine clearance in Zimbabwe. UK Aid Match is a scheme run by the Department for International Development (DfID) and every pound pledged to HALO from now until December 22 2019 will be doubled by DfID. You can donate to HALO here.

Sentebale, Botswana

Sentebale was founded in 2006 by The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho. Botswana has the third highest prevalence of HIV in the world. Sentebale opened its programme there in 2016. Since then, Sentebale has established 47 clubs around the country for young people living with HIV, reaching more than a thousand young people every month. You can donate to Sentebale here.

CAMA, Malawi

CAMA is an alumni network of young women who have been supported to attend secondary school through help from the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED). The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has been working with CAMA since 2017; the Department for International Development has been supporting CAMFED and CAMA since 2012. In Malawi, the CAMA network has been rapidly expanding: there are 17,500 members and on average each CAMA member now supports another three children to go to school with her own resources. They are positive role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, working to lift their communities out of poverty. You can donate to CAMA here.

Waves for Change, South Africa

Waves for Change fuses surfing with evidence-based mind and body therapy to provide a child-friendly mental health service to vulnerable young people living in challenging communities. The Lunchbox Fund is a charity that provides nearly 30,000 nutritious meals every day to Waves for Change programmes and schools in South Africa’s townships and rural areas. This was one of four charities chosen by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the donations made by the public after the birth of their son, Archie. You can donate to Waves for Change here.

The Justice Desk, South Africa

The Justice Desk, which is in the Cape Town township of Nyanga, teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. The initiative is supported by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Prince Harry serves as president and Meghan as vice-president. To date, the Justice Desk has directly helped over 35,000 individuals, schools and communities. You can donate to the Justice Desk here.

The Tutu Foundation, South Africa

Founded in Cape Town in 2013 the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. You can donate to the Tutu Foundation here.

African Parks, Malawi