- ITV Report
Prince Harry: Africa would be 'amazing' home but would be hard to 'make much of a difference'
Prince Harry has said Africa would be an "amazing" home for he and wife Meghan - but admits the couple can't see how they would be able to make "much of a difference" given the current atmosphere on the continent.
The prince made the comments to Tom Bradby during the filming of the ITV documentary around their Africa tour.
Asked if the couple intend to spend more time on the continent, Harry said: "I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment.
"We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would.
"But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings."
He continued: "I think it's a very hard place to live when you know what's going on but then you're sort of slightly disconnected from it. So, the rest of our lives, our life's work will be predominatley focused on Africa, on conservation.
"There are 19 Commonwealth countries across this continent so there's a lot of things to be done, but there's also huge potential."
The comments come as palace sources confirm Harry & Meghan will take some "family time" towards the end of the year. It will likely be spent with Archie between the UK and the United States, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship says.
The Duke of Sussex previously told Tom Bradby every click and flash of a camera gives him "the worst reminder" of his mother's life.
The Duchess of Sussex also revealed she has struggled privately to cope through pregnancy and the early stages of motherhood amid the pressures of press interest in her public life as a member of the Royal Family.
In an emotional admission she said the glare of the intense spotlight - and with it incessant and often negative press coverage from some sections of the media - had made things harder at a time when she was already "really vulnerable".
