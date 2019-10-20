Prince Harry: Africa would be 'amazing' home but would be hard to 'make much of a difference'

Prince Harry has said Africa would be an "amazing" home for he and wife Meghan - but admits the couple can't see how they would be able to make "much of a difference" given the current atmosphere on the continent.

The prince made the comments to Tom Bradby during the filming of the ITV documentary around their Africa tour.

Asked if the couple intend to spend more time on the continent, Harry said: "I don't know where we could live in Africa at the moment.

"We've just come from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would.

"But with all the problems that are going on there I just don't see how we would be able to make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings."