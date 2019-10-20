William shares farming ‘passion’: My children are already playing on tractors

The second episode, airing at 9pm on Thursday October 31, offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Duchy of Cornwall, which covers more than 130,000 acres across 23 counties.

William appears in a two-part documentary series commissioned by ITV to mark the Prince of Wales’s 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall.

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about his “passion” for farming and revealed that his children are already playing on tractors as he prepares to one day inherit the Duchy of Cornwall from his father.



It shows William meeting farmers as he prepares to take over running the estate when his father accedes to the throne.

During a visit to a Duchy farm, William said he should have brought along his eldest child, Prince George.

“He would be absolutely loving this. He’s obsessed,” William said with a laugh.

William speaks to farmers about how vital family is to the estate and how important the outdoors are to his own family.

“My children are already playing on the tractors and … it’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature,” William said.

Charles’s eldest son said he is “very passionate” about farming and is learning as much as he can on the Queen’s estate at Sandringham.

“I am very passionate about my farming and I just want to learn more about it,” he said.

As William prepares for his future role, he asks farmer Mervyn Keeling if there is anything the Duchy could be doing better for its tenants.

Mr Keeling explains Brexit is a big rural issue.

“We had a meeting with your father, he arranged it about Brexit … but even they couldn’t answer the questions for us,” Mr Keeling said.

“Because nobody knows, but it was nice, ‘cos I spoke to him afterwards, and your dad said he knows, and he was interested … he wants to make sure it’s right for us and for the countryside.”