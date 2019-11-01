Jaw-dropping treats unveiled at Cake International showcase

Some of the world’s top cake artists are displaying their handiwork at the Cake International 2019 event at the NEC in Birmingham.

Sugarcraft artists including Alan Dunn, Molly Robbins and Emma Jayne will be showcasing intricate, and sometimes weird and wonderful culinary creations at what is billed as the world’s greatest cake show, from November 1-3.

From Donald Trump to a lifesize creation of BBC Drama Killing Eve's Villanelle, here's a look at some of the best efforts on show.