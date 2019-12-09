- ITV Report
Battle of Britain hero Maurice Mounsdon dies, aged 101
A Battle of Britain hero, who was one of the 3,000 RAF airmen who protected millions of Britons from Hitler's Luftwaffe, has died.
Flight Lieutenant Maurice Mounsdon was 101 when he passed away on Friday, his family said.
"He was a great man and will be missed by his nephews and nieces," his nephew, Adrian Mounsdon, told the Daily Mirror.
Mr Mounsdon was honoured on his 100th birthday in September last year with a flyover by the Red Arrows off the coast of the Spanish island of Menorca, where he had lived since the late 1970s since retiring there with his wife Mary, who passed away more than 20 years ago.
Now just three of those who helped keep Britain safe from Hitler's Luftwaffe remain alive.
Centenarians Flt Lt William Clark, Flying Officer John Hemingway and 101-year-old Wing Commander Paul Farnes are the only surviving members of the brave squadrons.
Some 544 pilots and crew were killed during the Battle of Britain, which took place in the skies above southern England over more than three months in 1940.
Earlier this year, a British Second World War hero was buried more than seven decades after his Spitfire was shot down near Venice, Italy.
Warrant Officer John Henry Coates received a funeral with full military honours at Padua War Cemetery on Wednesday.
Twenty two members of his family reportedly attended the service, although none were alive at the time of the hero's death.