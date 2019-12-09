Battle of Britain hero Maurice Mounsdon dies, aged 101

A Battle of Britain hero, who was one of the 3,000 RAF airmen who protected millions of Britons from Hitler's Luftwaffe, has died.

Flight Lieutenant Maurice Mounsdon was 101 when he passed away on Friday, his family said.

"He was a great man and will be missed by his nephews and nieces," his nephew, Adrian Mounsdon, told the Daily Mirror.

Mr Mounsdon was honoured on his 100th birthday in September last year with a flyover by the Red Arrows off the coast of the Spanish island of Menorca, where he had lived since the late 1970s since retiring there with his wife Mary, who passed away more than 20 years ago.