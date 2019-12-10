Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies 17 years after cancer diagnosis, aged 61

Swedish pop singer Marie Fredriksson who found fame in the 1980s has died after suffering from cancer.

The 61-year-old, who scored five top 10 hits in the UK alongside Per Gessle, passed away on Monday morning having been living with cancer for the past 17 years.

In a statement, her management company said she secured a "reputation as a sensational live performer".

It added: "She owned the stage, commanded the band and had the audience in the palm of her hand.

"As great as she was in the studio, the stage was her natural habitat. This unique artistry and energy helped to create a lasting bond between her and millions of passionate fans around the globe."