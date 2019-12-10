- ITV Report
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies 17 years after cancer diagnosis, aged 61
Swedish pop singer Marie Fredriksson who found fame in the 1980s has died after suffering from cancer.
The 61-year-old, who scored five top 10 hits in the UK alongside Per Gessle, passed away on Monday morning having been living with cancer for the past 17 years.
In a statement, her management company said she secured a "reputation as a sensational live performer".
It added: "She owned the stage, commanded the band and had the audience in the palm of her hand.
"As great as she was in the studio, the stage was her natural habitat. This unique artistry and energy helped to create a lasting bond between her and millions of passionate fans around the globe."
Roxette burst on to the pop scene in 1989 in their native Sweden with debut single Neverending Love followed by the album Pearls of Passion.
They would only have to wait three years before finding international fame with the hit song The Look, which went to No.1 in the US and No.7 in the UK.
It Must Have Been Love and Joyride followed in 1990 and '91, cementing their place in the soft rock/pop charts.
Fredriksson underwent aggressive treatment for a brain tumour in 2002, but was back touring again by the end of the decade.
However, in 2016, her health had deteriorated again and she was forced to step away from the music scene.
Her partner, Gessle, said: "Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer.
"Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours.
"You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour.
"All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same."
Fredriksson leaves husband Mikael Bolyos and her two children Josefin and Oscar.