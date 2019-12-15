Emily Thornberry criticises ‘total and utter lie’ shared by Labour colleague

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has been accused of criticising constituents. Credit: PA

Senior Labour figure Emily Thornberry has accused a party colleague of sharing a “total and utter lie” about her, as infighting broke out amid a race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader. The shadow foreign secretary, who is believed to be eyeing a shot at taking over the top job from her ally, was accused on Sunday of making a disparaging remark about voters. Former minister Caroline Flint, who lost her seat in the former stronghold of Don Valley during the catastrophic election for Labour, claimed Ms Thornberry had told a colleague: “I’m glad my constituents aren’t as stupid as yours”.

Ms Thornberry roundly rejected the allegation as the battle to succeed Mr Corbyn began bringing longstanding tensions within the party to the surface. “The quote Caroline attributed to me today is a total and utter lie,” the Islington South and Finsbury MP tweeted. “I’ve never said that to anyone, nor anything like it, nor would I ever think it. “Whatever our differences, let’s not sink into that gutter.”

