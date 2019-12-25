Netanyahu hustled away from stage during election rally as 'Gaza rocket intercepted'

Israel said a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into its southern territory, forcing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be hustled from a stage during an election rally in the city of Ashkelon.

The Israeli military said its air defence system, known as Iron Dome, intercepted the rocket. There were no reports of casualties.

Israel's Haaretz daily published a video on its website showing Mr Netanyahu being taken to a shelter as he was campaigning hours before the primaries of his Likud party.

Mr Netanyahu says he knows how to protect Israel, but opponents accuse him of being soft on handling threats from Gaza.

A similar incident happened in September when Mr Netanyahu was in the nearby city of Ashdod.