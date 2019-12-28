'At least' 30 killed in Somalia check-point bombing

At least 30 people have been killed in a car bomb blast at a busy security check-point in Somalia’s capital.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection centre during the Saturday morning rush-hour in Mogadishu as Somalians returned to work after the weekend.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar said the death toll is likely to increase further as more than 60 people were injured and they are still being taken to hospitals.

Children are among the injured, as are a group of university students who had been travelling in a bus.