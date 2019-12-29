Taliban agrees Afghanistan ceasefire to boost chance of US peace deal

It is hoped the ceasefire could lead to a peace agreement. Credit: AP

The Taliban said it has agreed to a nationwide temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, opening to the door for a possible peace agreement with the US. Any peace deal could allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military involvement in the country. Currently there are an estimated 12,000 US troops in Afghanistan. If any deal is to be agreed, the US wants a promise that the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base by terrorist groups.

The US has around 12,000 troops in Afghanistan. Credit: AP

The Taliban chief must approve the agreement but that is expected. No official announcement about the duration of the ceasefire has been announced but it is thought to be around 10 days. Members of a Taliban negotiating team met for a week with the group’s ruling council before they agreed on the brief ceasefire.

Members of a peace movement in Kabul Credit: Rahmat Gul/AP

The negotiating team returned on Sunday to Qatar where they maintain their political office. A key pillar of the agreement, which the US and Taliban have been hammering out for more than a year, is direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict. Those talks are expected to be held within two weeks of the signing of a US-Taliban peace deal.

President Donald Trump surprised troops in Afghanistan at the end of November. Credit: AP