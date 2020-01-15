- ITV Report
Music streaming site Spotify launches personalised playlists for pets
Music streaming service Spotify is branching out to a new listenership with personalised playlists for pets.
The news will be music to the ears of cats and dogs around the country as Spotify claims 71% of pet owners surveyed already play music for their pets.
Users can generate a playlist for their furry friends designed according to the animal's mood and characteristics.
An algorithm will then choose tracks the person likes which align closely with their pet’s traits, so music can be enjoyed together.
The streaming service surveyed 5,000 of its users across the US, UK, Australia, Spain, and Italy and found 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like listening to music.
Neil Evans, a pet physiologist and professor at the University of Glasgow, says the research suggests this could be true:
"We have shown that providing dogs with varied auditory enrichment can be used to reduce stress and anxiety over longer periods of time.
"When dogs have appropriate auditory enrichment they may bark less, lie down and sleep more, and their body’s are in a more relaxed physiological state."
Spotify has also created a new podcast for lonely dogs designed to keep them calm when their owner is away from home.
Each episode of 'My Dog’s Favourite Podcast' features dog-directed praise, stories, affirmation messages and reassurance.
Users hoping to keep more unusual pets entertained might have to wait a little longer though. On their website Spotify says personalised playlists are currently only for "a dog, cat, iguana, hamster, or bird."