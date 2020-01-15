Music streaming site Spotify launches personalised playlists for pets

Music streaming service Spotify is branching out to a new listenership with personalised playlists for pets.

The news will be music to the ears of cats and dogs around the country as Spotify claims 71% of pet owners surveyed already play music for their pets.

Users can generate a playlist for their furry friends designed according to the animal's mood and characteristics.

An algorithm will then choose tracks the person likes which align closely with their pet’s traits, so music can be enjoyed together.