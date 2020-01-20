The Queen joined by Queen – the band – on new coins

Rockers Queen have become the first British band to join Queen Elizabeth II on a commemorative coin, the Royal Mint said.

The Mint has released a commemorative coin collection to celebrate the band and their lasting legacy as the start of a series of Music Legends.

The coins, released on Monday, detail the instruments of all four members of the band, including the piano played by Freddie Mercury at the top of the coin.

Brian May, guitarist for the band, said: “Here we have the first ever Queen and Queen coin.