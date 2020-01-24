'It breaks my heart' to see Palestinian suffering, says Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales on his first visit to the Palestinian Occupied Territories. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has sympathised with the Palestinian people speaking of the “hardships” they face and saying he wished them “freedom, justice and equality” in the future. Charles’s words of support – spoken during his first visit to the Palestinian Occupied Territories – came as US President Donald Trump was expected to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan. But the initiative, intended to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is thought to be an unfavourable one for Palestinians, with the Israelis reportedly set to receive territory gains and other concessions. Amnesty International UK praised the prince’s comments, saying he had offered “genuine sympathy and solidarity with Palestinians” over what it said were their years of suffering.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Charlesbegan his historic first visit to the West Bank with a gesture of unity – walking through Bethlehem with Muslim and Christian leaders. He later addressed clerics from across a range of denominations, describing how he had worked to bring people of different faiths together. Speaking at a reception in Bethlehem celebrating the ties between British and Palestinian people, the prince said: “Elsewhere in the world too, I have endeavoured to build bridges between different religions so that we might learn from each other and be stronger together as a result. “It breaks my heart therefore that we should continue to see so much suffering and division. “No-one arriving in Bethlehem today could miss the signs of continued hardship and the situation you face. “And I can only join you, and all communities, in your prayers for a just and lasting peace. We must pursue this cause with faith and determination, striving to heal the wounds which have caused such pain. “It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians, enabling you to thrive and to prosper”.

Charles meets President Mahmoud Abbas. Credit: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA

The prince had been invited to the territories by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and when they sat down for talks at his official residence in Bethlehem he praised Charles for his support. Speaking though an interpreter Mr Abbas thanked the prince for supporting the “case of Palestine” and said: “We hope in the near future Britain is going to recognise the state of Palestine.” Charles made his speech at Casa Nova, a Franciscan pilgrim house close to the Church of the Nativity, where he spoke with church leaders and health and education officials. Palestinian health minister Dr Mai Kaileh was the senior political representative at the event. She told the prince of her hope that “history will change” and Palestinians will be “given our right as Palestinian people with an independent state and Jerusalem as our capital”.

The Prince of Wales speaks with Rua Ahmed Abuoda (left) from t.he Nor’s Women Empowerment Group and other Palestinian refugees at the Casa Nova Franciscan pilgrim house in Bethlehem. Credit: Neil Hall/PA