Children suffering in Idlib as Assad focuses strikes on last rebel enclave despite ceasefire

The names of decimated Syrian towns like Homs and Aleppo echo through the last nine years of Syrian civil war.

Now the forces of President Bashar Assad and his Russian allies are focused on Idlib - one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria - inflicting suffering and death on thousands on a similar scale.

On Wednesday, Turkey's President Erdogan threatened to use force to stop the Syrian advance, ever closer to his border.

Despite a ceasefire in Idlib - the bombardment of the city by government forces has continued in recent weeks.

In the last month, 1,500 people have been killed.

More than half a million people have also been forced to flee, 80% of them women and children.

With the border with Turkey closed to them - many have been left with nowhere to escape.