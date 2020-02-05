Coastguard to assess use of drones to assist search and rescue efforts

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is assessing the use of drones in search and rescue missions across the UK.

A new project is investigating whether drones could also boost missions by visiting rescue sites ahead of air, sea or land-based recovery teams to provide a full picture of the situation and develop the appropriate response.

It will assess the use of drones for regular and routine flights.

Demonstration flights will be carried out using several unmanned aerial system drones.