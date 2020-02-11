British businessman Steve Walsh dubbed coronavirus 'super-spreader' now 'fully recovered' after hospital treatment

The businessman at the centre of a UK outbreak of coronavirus has thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he is "fully recovered".

Steve Walsh, from Hove in East Sussex, who is still in quarantine in Guy's Hospital in London, picked up coronavirus while at a conference in Singapore.

On his way back to the UK, he stopped off for several days at a French ski chalet, where five Britons were subsequently infected with the virus.

He is also linked to at least five further cases of coronavirus in the UK, including two doctors, one of whom worked at a Brighton surgery that has closed its doors.