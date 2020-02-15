First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe

The first coronavirus death outside Asia has been confirmed in France, it has been reported.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said an elderly Chinese tourist treated in a hospital in France became the first death to the virus in Europe, Reuters reported on Saturday.

In mainland China, the death toll from Covid-19 has passed 1,500 after health authorities reported another 143 deaths early on Saturday morning.

That increase saw the total reach 1,523 deaths.

However, authorities also said the latest 2,641 daily new cases of the virus represented a "major drop", due to the widespread implementation of a new diagnostic method.

The total number of confirmed cases globally now stands at more than 67,000.