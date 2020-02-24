North Korea quarantines foreigners in bid to stop coronavirus outbreak as South increases virus threat level

An official disinfects an airport in Pyongyang. Credit: AP

North Korea has quarantined around 380 foreigners in a bid to stop an outbreak of coronavirus. It is believed those who have been quarantined are diplomats stationed in the capital, Pyongyang, and those involved in overseas trading. North Korea has not reported any cases of Covid-19 since the respiratory disease was first identified in Wuhan, but it has taken various preventative measures including strengthening its border with China and doubling the quarantine period to 30 days against those coming from foreign countries. The country is bordered by China - which has borne the brunt of the illness with more than 2,500 deaths and more than 77,000 cases - and South Korea - which is the second-worst hit country after China, with seven deaths and 763 cases. There are fears that a coronavirus outbreak in North Korea could be particularly devastating, as the country lacks key medical supplies and infrastructure to test and treat infected people. In neighbouring China, there were 150 more Covid-19 deaths overnight, the largest rise in more than a week.

A sign warns about coronavirus in South Korea. Credit: AP

Meanwhile in South Korea, although officials have expressed hope they could contain the outbreak to the region surrounding Daegu, some experts noted signs of the virus circulating nationwide, including a number of cases in the capital Seoul. However, more than 140 of the country's new cases were in and near the city of Daegu, where most of the country's infections have occurred so far. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government had increased its anti-virus alert level by one notch to "red," the highest level. It allows for the temporary closure of schools and reduced operation of public transportation and flights to and from South Korea. The new school year in South Korea was postponed by one week until March 9. Mr Moon said the outbreak "has reached a crucial watershed," and that the next few days will be critical. "We shouldn't be bound by regulations and hesitate to take unprecedented, powerful measures," he added

Streets in Italy are all but deserted as 12 towns were put in lockdown

Elsewhere, authorities in Italy have battled to contain Europe's first major outbreak and Iran reported eight deaths - the highest toll outside of China. Some of the disease clusters identified in recent days have shown no link to China, a worrying sign of the virus spreading beyond control. The Iranian health ministry said there were now 43 confirmed cases in Iran, which did not report its first case of the virus until Wednesday. In Italy's northern Lombardy region, which includes the nation's financial capital Milan, the governor announced the number of confirmed cases stood at 110. Italy now has the latest number of cases outside Asia with 152 cases and three deaths with the most recent on Sunday. A dozen towns in the north of of the country are on lockdown, three Serie A matches were postponed on Sunday, the Venice Carnival cancelled its last two days and Georgio Armani streamed his Milan Fashion Week show from behind closed doors.

On Sunday in the UK, four new coronavirus cases were confirmed among the 32 - 30 British and two Irish nationals - who were flown back from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship which had been on lockdown in Japan for more than two weeks. All those on board the ship - where almost one-fifth of the 3,711 passengers originally on board contracted the virus and three have died - had tested negative for the illness before being allowed to board the plane. The remaining 28 remain in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on The Wirral. Some British passengers opted to stay on board the ship and four Britons who tested positive for coronavirus are being treated in hospital in Japan, including David and Sally Abel who documented their isolation and have now been diagnosed with pneumonia.