Lord Steel resigns from Liberal Democrats and House of Lords after child sex abuse inquiry report

Lord Steel has resigned from the Liberal Democrats and will resign from the House of Lords after an inquiry into child sex abuse claimed the political establishment turned a "blind eye" to allegations. Former Liberal leader Steel was criticised in the independent inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) report after he failed to report allegations against colleague Sir Cyril Smith.

Responding to the report, Lord Steel said: "Knowing all I know now, I condemn Cyril Smith's actions towards children. "Children deserve protection from predators, especially those in authority. Dealing with such cases is the IICSA's legitimate role. I believe in the highest standards of human rights, particularly for young and vulnerable people." He added: "I regret the time spent on pursuing Leon Brittan, Lord Bramall and others, who it is clear had done no wrong. Not having secured a parliamentary scalp, I fear that I have been made a proxy for Cyril Smith." The IISCA report said on Tuesday there was "a political culture which values its reputation far higher than the fate of the children” previously in Westminster.

It added that "political institutions have significantly failed in their responses to allegations... Failing to recognise abuse, covering up allegations and actively protecting high-profile offenders, including politicians". But crucially the report also concludes "there was no evidence of any kind of an organised ‘Westminster paedophile network’ in which persons of prominence conspired to pass children amongst themselves for the purposes of sexual abuse". Lord Steel and Cyril Smith were not the only politicians to come under fire in the report.