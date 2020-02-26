Residents in Warwickshire to vote on council tax rise for climate change fund

A referendum will be held on whether a local authority should increase council tax to fund a programme tackling climate change.

Warwick District Council’s Climate Action Now (CAN) programme aims to make the council carbon-neutral by 2025 and the district carbon-neutral by 2030.

It needs to raise £3 million a year to fund the plan – which would mean raising council tax by the equivalent of £1 per week for a Band D household.

People from the district’s main towns of Leamington, Warwick, Whitnash and Kenilworth, as well as nearby villages, will be asked to approve the programme at the ballot box on May 7.