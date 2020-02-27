NHS urges staff to shave beards in fight against coronavirus

NHS staff have been asked to shave their beards to allow masks to fit more securely in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Southampton University NHS Trust sent a mass email to workers to tackle the "known problem" of ill-fitting masks on bearded faces.

Medical director Derek Sanderman attached an image from the United State's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing 36 different kinds of facial hair and whether they can fit inside a mask.

"You will see that the presence of facial hair compromises the ability to protect any individual through a mask," the email said.

"I am writing to ask those who do not have a strong cultural or religious reason for a beard and who are working in at-risk areas to consider shaving."