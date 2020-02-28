French police close Gare de Lyon train station as huge blaze erupts

Parisian police are evacuating one of Europe's busiest train stations, Gare de Lyon, after a huge blaze broke out.

Authorities have urged people to avoid the area and confirmed that firefighters have extinguished the fire but flames could still be seen rising from the street near the banks of the Seine River.

At one point, the station's landmark clock tower was engulfed in smoke.

A police official said someone set fire to a scooter during an unauthorized concert near the train station, and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles nearby.