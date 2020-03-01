At least 13,000 mass at Turkey-Greece border after escalation in Syria fighting

Migrants and refugees gather at the border of Turkey in Greece in the hope of reaching the EU. Credit: AP

At least 13,000 people have been massed at Turkey’s border with Greece. It comes after Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially declared the western borders open to migrants and refugees hoping to head to the EU. President Erdogan’s decision made good on a long-standing threat, following an escalation in fighting in Syria which has seen thousands of civilians flee an offensive by government forces. The move marks a dramatic departure from current policy and an apparent attempt to pressure Europe.

Migrants walk to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Maritsa river (Evros river in Greek) near the Pazarkule border gate in Edirne, Turkey. Credit: AP

The United Nation's International Organisation for Migration said on Sunday its staff working along the land border "had observed at least 13,000 people gathered" on Saturday. It said migrants and refugees had gathered "at the formal border crossing points at Pazarkule and Ipsala and multiple informal border crossings, in groups of between several dozen and more than 3,000".

Greek authorities fired tear gas and stun grenades on Saturday to prevent repeated crossing attempts by a crowd of more than 4,000 people massed at the border crossing in Kastanies. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted that no illegal crossings would be tolerated and that Greece was not to blame for the "tragic events in Syria".

Greek riot police who guard the border gate in Kastanies village try to stop migrants. Credit: AP

Others were making the short but often perilous sea crossing from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands. At least three dinghies carrying migrants arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos on Sunday morning. Turkey’s decision to open the borders with Greece came amid a military escalation in north-western Syria’s Idlib province that has forced hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians to flee fighting - many of them heading north towards Turkey.

Meanwhile in Syria, the government said it was closing its airspace for any flights or drones across the country’s north-western region. It said any aircraft that penetrates Syrian airspace will be treated as hostile and shot down.

Coast guard escort a dinghy as local residents prevent migrants from reaching the small port of Thermi, on the Greek island of Lesbos. Credit: AP

The Syrian government's announcement came after two days of Turkish drone attacks in Idlib province that Syrian activists said caused heavy losses to Syrian government forces. These confrontations have added to tensions between Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in the Syrian civil war. "Any jet that violates our airspace will be treated as a hostile target that must be shot down and prevented from achieving its goals," the Syrian military statement said. The statement came shortly after the Syrian army shot down a Turkish drone over the town of Saraqeb in Idlib, according to military-run media.

Emergency services carry a body of a person killed in a government airstrike in the city of Idlib, Syria in early February. Credit: AP

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar, speaking from military headquarters near the Syrian border, said Turkey aimed to confront Syrian government forces rather than Russian troops. He called on Moscow to persuade Syrian President Bashar Assad to withdraw to ceasefire lines on the edges of Idlib drawn up in 2018. Referring to losses inflicted on Syria, Mr Akar said Turkey had "neutralised" more than 2,200 Syrian troops, 103 tanks and eight helicopters. "The Spring Shield operation, which was launched following the abominable attack in Idlib on February 27, continues successfully," Mr Akar said, referring to air strikes that killed 33 Turkish soldiers. The operation is Turkey’s fourth in the war-torn country since 2016.

The move marks a dramatic departure from current policy and an apparent attempt to pressure Europe. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Greek deputy defence minister Alkiviadis Stefanis said there were around 9,600 attempts to illegally cross Greece's border during the night but all were successfully thwarted - previously several dozen migrants had managed to make it through. Greek officials said they arrested 66 migrants on Friday, 17 of whom were jailed for entering the country illegally. All Afghans, they were the first migrants sentenced for illegal entry since 2014. On Saturday, Greece arrested another 70 people who tried to cross the land border illegally.

Migrants arrive at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing on a dinghy the Aegean sea. Credit: AP