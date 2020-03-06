Schools introduce stricter measures to combat spread of coronavirus

A group of schools that teach 55,000 pupils around the world is stepping up its precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

With the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rising daily, the impact the virus is causing widespread confusion and concern.

The Department for Education says shutting schools should only be considered when absolutely necessary.

The government's advice - reinforced by NHS England - is to ensure good hygiene - which is as far as most schools are going at moment.

But at other schools, head teachers are taking their own - stricter - measures.

Cognita Schools, which has 70 schools across Europe and Asia, including badly hit Hong Kong and Singapore, has told parents to take their own and their child's temperature every morning.

If the reading shows 38 degrees or over, the school rules say the child must stay at home.