- ITV Report
-
New financial measures to help UK through coronavirus pandemic to be announced by government
Downing Street will announce new measures to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as businesses have warned measures to prevent the virus spreading could lead to their closure.
The prime minister on Monday urged people to avoid unnecessary social contact, whilst avoiding pubs, bars, clubs and theaters.
Those considered high-risk will soon be asked to stay home for a period of up to three months to prevent them catching Covid-19.
The announcement came as the government announced 55 people have died from the virus in the UK, with 1,543 testing positive as of Monday afternoon.
Just last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £12 billion of emergency funding in his first budget since taking office. The new package of finance will help struggling businesses through the pandemic.
Mr Sunak will now also appear alongside the prime minister at the daily news conference, the first of which was held on Monday.
Businesses have warned the government allowing them to stay open, whilst telling people to stay away, leaves them vulnerable to financial damage.
Some have claimed, should they be forced to shut they would be exempt from paying rent on premises which are empty of customers.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Your daily one-minute update from ITV News
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules
Leading scientists who have been advising ministers have warned around 250,000 people will die in Britain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak unless more draconian measures are adopted to protect the population.
The Imperial College Covid-19 response team said that even with the "social distancing" plans set out by the Government, the health system will be "overwhelmed many times over".
In its latest report, it said the only "viable strategy" was a Chinese-style policy of "suppression" involving the social distancing of the entire population.
It said such measures would need to be maintained potentially for 18 months or more until an effective vaccine became available.