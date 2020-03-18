How the arts and entertainment industry has been affected by coronavirus
Glastonbury cancelled, EastEnders postponing production, the Royal Albert Hall closed, film release dates pushed back; given people’s health and the heroics of the NHS staff on the frontline, the cultural impact of coronavirus, of course, is not at the forefront of the nation’s concerns.
But the effects of social distancing will come in to sharp focus in our sitting rooms in the coming weeks as more of us find ourselves by necessity watching more TV and noticing that things are different.
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be filmed without what many would consider a vital element of its success - the studio audience.
The energy and interaction between the hosts and the audience is a winning formula, but as this and other programmes are made without an audience present, something undeniably will be lost. But at least it's going ahead.
Netflix has suspended production on all scripted series and films in the US and Canada for now, and with many streamers anticipating a surge in demand as we find ourselves on the couch longer than usual, what contingencies are they making when the original content starts to dry up?
And when financial hardship seems imminent for some forced out of the workplace, will the TV subscriptions be one of the sacrifices?
EastEnders will move to two programmes a week to make sure the episodes last longer, and while a Coronation Street spokesperson tells me that production there is continuing albeit with a strict measures in place to ensure a safe environment, the situation will continue to be reviewed.
It’s reported that TV commissioners are issuing callouts for ideas for new programmes that are quick to make, and archive heavy.
Without the massive televised sports events and now the epic production that is Glastonbury, there will be a lot of hours to fill to keep us home and keeping our distance from each other.
There are only so many old Dad’s Army episodes.
TV executives will be urgently looking for new ideas to prevent the nightmare that really is "nothing to watch on TV".
