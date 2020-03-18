How the arts and entertainment industry has been affected by coronavirus

Glastonbury cancelled, EastEnders postponing production, the Royal Albert Hall closed, film release dates pushed back; given people’s health and the heroics of the NHS staff on the frontline, the cultural impact of coronavirus, of course, is not at the forefront of the nation’s concerns.

But the effects of social distancing will come in to sharp focus in our sitting rooms in the coming weeks as more of us find ourselves by necessity watching more TV and noticing that things are different.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will be filmed without what many would consider a vital element of its success - the studio audience.

The energy and interaction between the hosts and the audience is a winning formula, but as this and other programmes are made without an audience present, something undeniably will be lost. But at least it's going ahead.