These are some of the coronavirus hoaxes and fake news stories being shared - and what you can do to stop their spread

Credit: ITV News

The spread of false information during the coronavirus outbreak has been rapid with well-meaning friends and family sharing messages on messaging platforms including WhatsApp warning of everything from the army closing London to beating the virus by drinking hot drinks. This is not just annoying spam; it can be dangerous. Here, we debunk some of the most circulated Covid-19 messages that have spread at speed. We will update this article when there are new false stories being circulated.

London is going into lockdown

The claim: Towards the end of last week (18/19 March), messages started to circulate on WhatsApp that it would be announced on Thursday night that the capital was going into lockdown from Friday for 15 days. The message also claimed supermarkets were going to open with restricted hours and the police would be "everywhere" monitoring people's movements and guarding supermarkets. The truth: Talk of a lockdown was quickly dismissed by the government and, as of Monday, no such measures have been introduced. On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out tougher measures after crowds of people were seen ignoring social distancing advice as they congregated in some of the UK's beauty spots, parks and beaches in the spring sunshine. Some UK supermarkets have been operating slightly shorter trading times amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in order to allow staff enough time to refill the shelves, but no orders have been given to restrict access.

Credit: ITV News

'If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, then you don't have the virus'

The claim: This long message began circulating early on in the crisis and the claims have been shared more than 30,000 times on Facebook in over a dozen countries, including India, Nigeria and the USA. The message contained several pieces of false information including fake advice on how to detect whether you have the virus, telling people to "breathe in deeply and hold your breath for 10 seconds." It goes onto say: "If this can be done without coughing, without difficulty this shows that there is no fibrosis in the lungs, indicating the absence of infection. It is recommended to do this control every morning to help detect infection." The message was usually forwarded from a friend citing a seemingly reliable source ie "Jenny who works with Royal College of Surgeons who received it from the member of Stanford hospital board". The truth: Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and clinical director of patientaccess.com debunks this: "Fibrosis is not a feature of coronavirus and you cannot tell... if you've got COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) you won't be able to hold your breath for 10 seconds anyway. "And some people who have coronavirus the only symptom they've got is a fever and not a cough."

Credit: ITV News

The virus spreads through petrol pumps

The claim: This hoax social media message appeared over the weekend of 21/22 March and was shared on WhatsApp. The message claimed the virus was "spreading quickly via petrol pumps". It went on to say people should "wear gloves when filling up or use paper towel and bin straight away." The truth: "A petrol pump is a hard surface," Dr Jarvis says. "The handle of petrol pump is a hard surface. The best evidence we have, and we don't know, is that on average we think the virus can survive on a hard surface for up to three days, on metal or glass, possibly on plastic. Perhaps one day on cardboard. "What that means if you touch a petrol pump that a lot of other people have touched before, in exactly the same way that if you've touched a ATM or if you touch a lift button or if you touch supermarket trolley. Yes, it can spread. But because it is a hard surface, you're not going to get it through the fumes." Public Health England reiterated that on Monday with a statement that read: "Petrol pumps are no worse than other surfaces, although we do recommend people use gloves and wash their hands after using them."

Beat the virus with hot water

The claim: Another part of the message that encouraged us all to hold our breath for 10 seconds also claimed the virus "hates heat and dies if it is exposed of temperatures greater than 27C." It told us to "abundantly" consume hot drinks "such as infusions, broths or simply hot water" during the day. "These hot liquids kill the virus and are easy to ingest," the viral message stated. The truth: "Technically, the virus is destroyed by 60C but the virus, don't forget, lives in an awful lot of places where hot drinks don't yet to, like the back of your nose," Dr Jarvis explains. "You also run the risk of scolding yourself."

How you can check whether a message you receive is true and how to not spread fake news about coronavirus

Are there spelling errors and strange punctuation? Lots of capital letters are also a giveaway. Information from reputable sources will be written in clear, grammatically correct English.

Where did the article come from? If it popped up in your social media feed proceed with caution. If the information was shared by a friend do not assume it is accurate. Vet the information and double check it against official advice before forwarding it to one of your contacts.

Is the information on credible news sites, or the government or NHS websites? If not, it is unlikely to be true.

Play detective and look at fact-checking websites. Poynter.org has a Coronavirus facts database that has collated many of the most misleading messages.

What are WhatsApp doing to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation about coronavirus?