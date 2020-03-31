Visas extended for migrant doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting coronavirus in UK

Doctors, nurses and paramedics from abroad are to have their visas extended so they can "focus on fighting coronavirus".

The extension will apply to around 2,800 migrant health professionals who are working for the NHS and have UK work visas which are due to expire before October 1.

They will be renewed automatically for a year free of charge so they can remain working in the country, the Home Office said.

The changes will also apply to their family members.