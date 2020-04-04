Up to 4,000 prisoners set to be temporarily released in bid to control coronavirus

Up to 4,000 prisoners in England and Wales are to be temporarily released from jail in an effort to try and control the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the selected low-risk offenders will be electronically tagged and temporarily released on licence in stages, although they can be recalled at the first sign of concern.

It is seen as a way to avoid thousands of prisoners, many of whom share cells, from becoming infected.

The move comes as 88 prisoners and 15 staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

No high-risk criminals – such as those who have been convicted of violent or sexual offences, anyone who is a national security concern or a danger to children – will be considered for release.

Prisoners who have not served at least half their custodial term will also not be among those who are released.

The MoJ also said no offender convicted of Covid-19-related offences, including coughing at emergency workers or stealing personal protective equipment, will be eligible.