Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms after his condition worsened over Monday afternoon. Mr Johnson was taken to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday night "as a precaution" after his Covid-19 symptoms persisted. A spokesperson for No.10 said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. “The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson was moved to the ICU (intensive care unit) at St Thomas’ at around 7pm on Monday night after his condition worsened over the course of this afternoon, the spokesperson said. He has been moved to the ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery. Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would "deputise where necessary" while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19. The Prime Minister "remains conscious at this time", the spokesperson said. Two uniformed police officers were stationed at the entrance to St Thomas' Hospital on Monday evening. Throughout the day officers and police vehicles could be seen entering and exiting the central London hospital.

Politicians from all-parties expressed their support for the Prime Minister. Newly elected Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time." Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish." Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "My thoughts tonight are with @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds. I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Praying for the Prime Minister's swift recovery tonight. @GSTTnhs has some of the finest medical staff in the world, and he couldn't be in safer hands." Members of the newly-formed shadow cabinet offered their support for the PM. Shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: "Awful news. My very best wishes to the Prime Minister, as well as his partner Carrie, family and friends. Get well soon @BorisJohnson." Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner posted: "Sending my best wishes at this worrying time to the PM @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds and hoping that his condition stabilises in his battle with #Coronavirus." Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "Keeping fighting Boris. Whole country behind you #BackBoris"