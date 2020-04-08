NHS Heroes: Teamwork helping NHS workers through Covid-19 crisis amid heartbreak

As the nation pulls together, so does the NHS.

From around the service, people are taking on different job roles to their usual ones in a bid to help the country defeat the coronavirus.

Melanie Tan, an anesthetist, has been drafted in to help with the fight against against the virus, she says there is team spirit not seen before.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "Day to day, our job is to now support the intensive care doctors, because anesthetists actually have a lot of transferable skills.

"We know how to ventilate patients so they are using the anesthetists to support intensive care doctors in the ventilation for Covid patients."