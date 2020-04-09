Five-year-old pens heartwarming letter to elderly neighbour who is self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic

An unlikely pair of pen pals have been tugging on the internet's heartstrings. Credit: Twitter

A caring five-year-old, who has penned a heartwarming letter, has helped to lift the spirits of an elderly grandad, who is self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. The schoolgirl, Kiran, wanted to reach out to those who are self-isolating near her and decided to write him a letter and draw a picture of a rainbow to remind Ron he is "not alone". Ron, who's 93-years-old has been following the government's advice for over-70s to stay at his home in Wolverhampton for at least 12 weeks while the world recovers from Covid-19. She said: "Hello my name is Kiran and I am five-yearsold. "I have to stay at home because of the coronavirus. "I just want to check if you're ok? Kiran's mum, Gurpreet Tiwana, told ITV News: "It all began when her teacher asked her to have a think about how she could reach out to somebody that’s socially isolated because of the coronavirus."

She added: "I had a chat with her about what social isolation was and explained that some people may be feeling sad because they’re missing their friends and family, just like she does. "After bouncing some ideas back and forth, she decided she would write a letter to our elderly neighbours just to check if they’re ok and remind them that they’re not alone and it all stemmed from there really." Ms Tiwana told ITV News: "She sent out nine letters to elderly people across our neighbourhood and each reply she’s had back has been just as special and as heartwarming as Ron’s. "It was lovely to see her little face light up with excitement every time she received a new letter." She added: I really do hope Kiran’s letter has inspired others to write a rainbow letter of their own. "This little act of kindness could provide much needed comfort and reassurance to an elderly person at a time when there is so much uncertainty." Ron’s granddaughter, Louisa, shared a side-by-side of the pen pals' exchange on social media, describing it as "the most beautiful letter".

Louisa May, who's 22-years-old, said: "My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health - and he has [received] the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbour and he wrote back to her. "Just please read, it should make you smile." Kiran added: "Please write back if you can", before signing off, "From your neighbour at Number 9." Ron responded, writing: "I was so pleased to receive your message asking about my wellbeing, and I am pleased to say I am keeping well so far." He added: "Like you, I am in isolation, so it was so nice to hear of your concern for me." He went on to tell Kiran he was the first person to move into their neighbourhood in 1955 and has been there ever since.

