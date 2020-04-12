Labour demands Government meeting to resume Parliament

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants MPs to be able to question ministers over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has demanded “urgent talks” with the Government to ensure MPs can probe ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis. Close to 10,000 people have died in UK hospitals since the outbreak started and Sir Keir, who replaced Jeremy Corbyn as opposition leader last week, said the Commons must be open for business after Easter – even if it means MPs asking questions over webcams. In a letter to Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Keir wrote: “Parliament has a responsibility to put questions to ministers at this time of national crisis. “The best decisions are those that are challenged and subject to scrutiny. And by that process issues can be resolved, mistakes quickly rectified and individual concerns addressed, which will help save lives and protect our country. “But if Parliament is not sitting or functioning effectively that cannot happen.”

Credit: PA Graphics

The former director of prosecutions for the Crown Prosecution Service said Labour supported “many of the measures” implemented by the Government but set out a list of questions that “need to be answered”. He called for clarity over an exit strategy from the lockdown imposed on the UK, along with answers over the “ramping up of testing” for Covid-19 and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff. The 57-year-old has requested a meeting with Mr Rees-Mogg and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle next week to discuss Parliament resuming on April 21 so such questions can be put to ministers directly.

Sir Keir Starmer has requested a meeting with Jacob Rees-Mogg. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA