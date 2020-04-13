Post Office helps self-isolating people access cash more easily

The Post Office is making two of its products available to all UK banks, building societies and credit unions, to make it easier for people who are self-isolating to access cash.

The products are Payout Now – a voucher sent by text, email or post to a customer who can share it with a trusted person to withdraw cash; and Fast Pace – a service allowing a customer to arrange for a trusted person to collect a cheque from them, cash it at Post Office and return with the money.

Self-isolating or vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus pandemic need to contact their financial institution to see if they offer these products.

They can arrange to withdraw cash quickly from their normal accounts through any local Post Office branch, with the help of a friend, family member, carer or local support worker.

The banking provider will inform the Post Office of the customer’s account details and the Post Office will arrange for the cash to be withdrawn at the customer’s local branch.