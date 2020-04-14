British teenager convicted of making up gang rape claims in Cyprus speaks about ordeal in her first TV interview

The teenager convicted of making up gang rape claims in Cyprus will speak about the ordeal in her first television interview.

ITV's new documentary Believe Me: The Cyprus Rape Case, speaks to the 19-year-old woman, known as Emily in the programme, as well as her mother, her friends and the man who stumbled upon her shortly after the alleged rape occurred.

Emily remains adamant she told the truth, as she tells ITV news anchor Julie Etchingham that local police had forced her to retract her rape claim.

She said: "There was no other way out of that police station other than sign that retraction statement.

"I thought as soon as I am outside that volatile environment I can sort this out.

"When you're in that situation, the only sensible thing to do is to conform."