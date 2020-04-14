Coronavirus: Care regulator to record care home deaths from Covid-19

The care regulator for England has told ITV News that it will begin recording the number of deaths in care homes from Covid-19 from this week.

The move comes as the government faces increasing pressure to reflect the data in its daily statistics, which currently only count those dying in hospital.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) says limited availability of testing outside hospitals means the number of deaths of people in care settings with confirmed Covid-19 remains very low. From this week, they will therefore ask care providers to also record the number of suspected cases.

Currently the only data on deaths outside hospitals is provided by the Office for National Statistics. Their figures have a lag of almost two weeks and rely on doctors recording covid-19 as a contributing factor on death certificates.