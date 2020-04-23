NHS nurse must pay more than £11,000 for her and her family to access health service

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, one nurse has told ITV News how she is having to pay more than £11,000 for her and her family to access the health service, despite her working for the NHS. Eva Omondi is an NHS nurse based in Luton who is facing the £624 immigration surcharge fee six times, for her and her family members. With visas lasting three years, she must find a total of more than £11,000 to have access to the health service. "I don't think it's fair," Ms Omondi told ITV News. Speaking amid the coronavirus pandemic which has seen more than 18,000 people die in UK hospitals, she added: "They really need to look at this as an emergency and just take it off because it's even embarrassing for our government to sit down and make decisions on members of staff who are key to the nation."

The surcharge effectively sees healthcare workers taxed twice to use the service they work for. Credit: PA

It is thought some 153,000 non-EU residents in the United Kingdom are forced to pay the £400 annual charge to use the health service, a cost that will rise to £624 from October. It means that NHS workers are effectively taxed twice to use the service, once before they are paid, and again in the form of the Immigration Health Surcharge. In the Budget last month it was announced that the charge would rise by £224 a year, expanding to include EEA migrants from January 2021. The charge is applicable to people on work and limited leave to remain visas in the UK, including dependents and must be paid in advance for the entire length of their visa duration, with no ability to defer payments. For some, it can means payments into the thousands when paying for several dependents, a cost which is potentially crippling for those on starting salaries of up to £24,000 as a nurse.