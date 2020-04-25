NHS urges public not to let coronavirus concerns stop them seeking medical help as A&E visits drop by 50%

The NHS wants to help all patients, not just those suffering with coronavirus. Credit: PA

The NHS is urging members of the public to seek medical care if they need it, despite coronavirus fears, after figures showed four in ten people are too concerned about being a burden to the health service. NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens warned of the long term health risks to people who put off getting treatment due to Covid-19 fears. With attendances at Accident and Emergency departments on course to be one million lower than at the same point last year, Sir Simon set out to remind people the NHS still there for patients with concerns aside from coronavirus. It comes after data published by Public Health England suggests that attendances at A&E over this month are around 50% lower. He stressed people must still seek urgent and emergency services for strokes, heart attacks, and other killer conditions. Leading clinicians including the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and charities such as the British Heart Foundation and Stroke Association have expressed concerns that people are risking their long-term health, and their lives, by delaying getting the help they need.

Sir Simon Stevens wants people to continue using the NHS. Credit: 10 Downing Street

The NHS is also encouraging people to use other such as cancer screening and care, maternity appointments and mental health support. The campaign from the NHS follows claims from an oncologist that 60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis, owing to coronavirus. The British Heart Foundation earlier in the month also reported a fall in 50% in the number of people attending with heart attacks, raising concerns that people are not getting the potentially life-saving care that is still available. Sir Simon warned "ignoring problems can have serious consequences - now or in the future". He dismissed concerns that people may be unnecessarily using up NHS capacity, pointing to the freeing up of more than 33,000 beds, the equivalent of 50 new hospitals, in recent weeks. He said: "So whether you or loved one have the symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, are a parent worried about their child or have concerns about conditions such as cancer you should seek help in the way you always would." "This significant increase in capacity, combined with effective social distancing by the public slowing the spread of the virus, has meant that the NHS has so far successfully been able to meet everyone’s need, with capacity to spare," he added. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also been urging people to use the NHS if they need it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.