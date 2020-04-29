Coronavirus death toll tops 26,000 as figure now includes care home and wider community deaths

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen to 26,097 - a significant increase from the previous day as the figures now account for deaths in care homes and the wider community, as well as hospitals.

The newly-released data combines the number of deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community for the first time since coronavirus records started.

Previously, the official death toll released each day only took hospital deaths into account - this number stood at 21,678 on Tuesday.

The jump in the total of deaths recorded is an increase of 4,419 deaths on Tuesday, however, the majority of these are deaths in the community which have occurred in the last few weeks but due to changes in reporting have begun to be included in the daily figures from Wednesday.

Thousands of people have not died with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday's total, although significantly inflated, includes 765 new hospital deaths since Tuesday which up until today had been the daily deaths released by the Department of Health.

On Tuesday, a further 586 hospital deaths were recorded.