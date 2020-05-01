Isolation Stories: How do you make a drama while socially distancing?

“We gave it a go,” says Jeff Pope. The award winning producer and screenwriter is the brains behind a drama series tailor made for these lockdown times. With most TV and film production suspended globally, the methods he and his fellow filmmakers used - he assembled a formidable team of screenwriters and directors to make each mini drama - have resulted in a series that has been made, not in the customary year or more, but in four weeks. Isolation Stories came about through Pope’s own family suffering from coronavirus symptoms. As his wife was recovering, he decided to make a series of short films about different people’s experience of lockdown. But how to do that when social distancing had to be observed, the normal rules of location filming made impossible due to lockdown rules?

Actor Eddie Marsan's sons played the sons in the drama. Credit: ITV News

“The heroes are the families of the actors,” says Pope. You can see what he means. Because in order to make the four dramas, the actors had to be filmed at home, the equipment, cameras and lights delivered to the pavements outside, and their families, mostly with no hands on experience of TV work, had to provide all the filming, lighting, sound etc. Take actor Eddie Marsan. His wife Janine, a make up artist, had to sort the props and camera, for their drama Karen, in which a divorced man ends up looking after his two sons in lockdown. The sons in the drama were played by his sons in real life, in between doing their home schooling. Their sister Tilly did the behind the scenes filming, for a documentary about the making of the series which will air on ITV next Thursday. Actor Robert Glenister played a coronavirus sufferer being looked after by his son.

Professionals directed the drama through Zoom video calls. Credit: ITV News

His real son Tom plays his screen son. His wife did the filming on a smartphone. Heavily pregnant Sheridan Smith played a heavily pregnant woman awaiting childbirth in quarantine. She had her fiancé Jamie there, to do the filming. Meanwhile in Mike and Rochelle, Angela Griffin was filmed by her husband as she played a therapist helping a patient over a video call. They couldn’t do any of this of course without the input of the professionals, who may have to wait a long time yet, to resume their production duties on a proper set. They were on hand via video conferencing service Zoom, to direct the filming, and do their jobs, only not in person.

Sheridan Smith plays a heavily pregnant woman awaiting childbirth in quarantine. Credit: ITV News