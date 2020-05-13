International NHS and social care staff ‘should have right to permanently stay in UK’

International NHS and social care staff who have worked during the Covid-19 pandemic should be given indefinite leave to remain in the UK with their families, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has said.

The college is calling for a “new deal” for overseas health and social care workers after a poll found the majority of people thought international staff had been vital during the pandemic.

The deal calls for workers to be exempt them from the £400 international health surcharge to use the NHS.

The proposed NHS visa, which the Government says will make it easier for doctors and nurses from around the world to work in the UK, should also be extended to social care staff, the RCP said.

A poll carried out by the RCP of 1,679 people found 67% thought it was unlikely that the NHS would have been able to tackle coronavirus without international staff.