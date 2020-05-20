Greece to allow overseas holidaymakers from July 1

Greece will open its doors to overseas holidaymakers from July 1.

The country's long-awaited tourist season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels, while international flights will be able to fly directly to Greece's main tourist spots from the beginning of July.

Greece has already begun its first cautious steps to welcoming back domestic tourists as public beaches and major tourist reopened over the weekend.

The country has been less scarred by the coronavirus pandemic than some of its European neighbours after the government imposed a lockdown very early in its outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill people at very low levels.

On Wednesday, health authorities announced one new death and 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of dead to 166 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2,850 in the country of nearly 11 million.