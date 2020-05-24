Pressure from all sides grows on Dominic Cummings to resign over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

A fierce row over the actions of the Prime Minister’s top aide continues on Sunday as Dominic Cummings faces more allegations that he broke lockdown rules, with prominent Conservative MPs began calling for the adviser to leave his role. Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack Mr Cummings after reports surfaced that the 48-year-old made a second trip to County Durham, where his family lives, despite social restrictions. The PM pledged his “full support” on Saturday to his under-fire chief adviser, who it emerged had travelled 260 miles to the North East in March to self-isolate with his family while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys. According to the Sunday Times, the Conservative Party leader told allies he would not throw Mr Cummings “to the dogs” following reports he made the journey to ensure his four-year-old child could be looked after as he and his wife were ill. But according to reports in the Observer and Sunday Mirror, the former Vote Leave campaign co-ordinator made a second trip to Durham and was seen there on April 19 – five days after being photographed on his return to Westminster. A second eyewitness told the two papers they saw him a week earlier in Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday, a popular tourist location 30 miles away from Durham, during the period he was believed to be self-isolating. Downing Street has said it would “not waste time” replying to the fresh allegations from “campaigning newspapers”. Further pressure was created on Sunday morning when Steve Baker became the first Conservative MP to publicly say Mr Cummings should leave his role. Mr Baker, a prominent member of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, said Mr Cummings “must go”.

Steve Baker has called on Mr Cummings to go.

Writing for The Critic Magazine, Mr Baker said allegations of a further breach in the Sunday papers were a “disaster” and Mr Cummings “clearly broke at the very least the guidance which kept mums and dads at home”. He added: “Dominic Cummings must go before he does any more harm to the UK, the Government, the Prime Minister, our institutions or the Conservative Party. “Time is up. It is time for Dom to resign so Boris can govern within the conventions and norms which will see us through.” Mr Baker, MP for Wycombe, said: “Dominic’s tactics are out of place and he should go, and this moment has revealed that really he has ended up not abiding by the spirit at least of the slogans which he has enforced on the rest of the country.” Damian Collins joined the calls for Mr Cummings to go, saying: "The government would be better off without him."

Another Conservative MP, Simon Hoare, called on Mr Cummings to consider his position due to the damage he is doing to the prime minister. Acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the PM’s judgment would be called into question if he did not give Mr Cummings the chop. “Surely Boris Johnson must now recognise the actions of his top adviser are an insult to the millions who have made huge personal sacrifices to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said the former energy secretary.

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones said “people are rightly feeling is it one rule for us and one rule for the people at the top” as Dominic Cummings faced more allegations that he broke lockdown rules. Asked if he should resign, she told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I think what we’ve heard in the last 24 hours suggests some quite serious allegations against the PM’s chief adviser and I think people are feeling rightly angry. “Millions of people have put their lives on hold, have made huge sacrifices to obey the rules during this period and we’ve seen the heartbreak of people not being able to attend funerals of loved ones, not being able to see their family members as they die. “And I think people are rightly feeling is it one rule for us and one rule for the people at the top. And I think there are questions to ask, both in terms of what Dominic Cummings did, but also in terms of the response that we saw yesterday, where we seemed to get this rowing back of the rules from minister after minister suggesting that nothing had been done incorrectly.” The SNP's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, wrote on Twitter: “It is clear that Boris Johnson must sack Dominic Cummings. “When the PM’s top adviser ignores the Government’s instruction to the public not to engage in non-essential travel he has to leave office. Immediately.”

Dominic Cummings is a key member of Boris Johnson's team.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has reiterated that Mr Cummings stayed put after travelling to Durham. He told the Sophy Ridge show: “I don’t have all the times and dates for you but I understand he will have travelled up there towards the end of March and stayed there, remained there for 14 days, didn’t leave the property and isolation, as per the rules and guidance.” Mr Shapps said he was sure Mr Cummings obeyed social distancing rules. He said: “You’ll appreciate I wasn’t with them so I can’t tell you exactly what that journey was like, but what I do know is that Dominic Cummings – I saw a clip yesterday of him asking journalists to be spaced two metres apart, so I know he is a stickler for those rules about what to do to make sure you are following the two-metre rule and the like, so I’m sure that they took all the necessary precautions.” In a statement on Saturday morning, Number 10 said Mr Cummings had travelled to be close to family to seek help looking after his four-year-old child after his wife became ill with coronavirus symptoms – a virus which has seen more than 45,000 people in the UK die after contracting it, according to the latest available data. According to the papers, 70-year-old retired teacher Robin Lees, of Barnard Castle, said he saw Mr Cummings and his family walking by the River Tees near the town. He told the Mirror and Observer: “I was a bit gobsmacked to see him, because I know what he looks like. “It just beggars belief to think you could actually drive when the advice was stay home, save lives. It couldn’t have been clearer.” The papers also reported that a second unnamed source recalled seeing Mr Cummings in woodland near his family’s Durham property on April 19, recognising him due to him wearing his trademark beanie hat. Responding to the allegations, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings. “Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing Street on 14 April. “We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations about Mr Cummings from campaigning newspapers.”